Meghalaya: CM Conrad K Sangma inaugurates Babies’ Critical Care Unit in State

Shillong: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, on Wednesday inaugurated the Babies’ Critical Care Unit (SNCU, NICU and MNCU) at Ganesh Das Government Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Shillong. Speaking during the inauguration, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, said that there is a potential in all health centres of the State but it is not only the investments in terms of infrastructure, machines or equipment that brings about a change but the human touch that are the real agents of change. “It is inspiring and motivating to see that a team in spite of the challenges are bringing transformation and change in Ganesh Das Hospital,” he said. He added that this kind of story should be shared with other health centres across the State so that they can be inspired to be the change they desire to see.

The Chief Minister also added that about 9 percent of the State budget is spent on health sector and assured that the Government will extend support for improving further infrastructure in Ganesh Das Hospital. He also informed that the Government is moving very aggressively to ensure that by 2025 the Shillong Medical College start and that the Tura Medical College also starts by 2026. “I am hopeful that in the next few years with these two medical colleges the overall health scenario of our State will improve,” he said. He further informed that a lot of investment is being made to ensure that health facilities even at the rural areas are adequate and of the finest quality and also highlighted some initiatives of the Government to improve accommodation facilities for medical staff and health facilities especially in the rural areas. He concluded by urging the doctors and staff of Ganesh Das Hospital to be driven by purpose. “I urge the staff and team to always be guided by that sense of satisfaction and purpose in saving lives,” he said.

Earlier, Minister, Health, Ampareen Lyngdoh, said that it is the endeavour of the government to see that every patient and every child receives the best treatment and has access to cashless treatment. She also added that the government is working to resolving the issues faced by contractual health staff. The Health Minister also informed that the Government is trying to ensure that the doctors of the state are bounded to come back to serve in the State. Further, she appealed to every doctor of the state to come back serve the people and added that the Babies’ Critical Care Unit in Ganesh Das is a beacon of hope for the citizens of the State. The new facilities at the hospital will cater to high risk pregnant women and newborns requiring higher level of care.

This is first government hospital in the State to have SNCU, NICU and MNCU. The infrastructure will enable the hospital to attend to post newborn surgery care, phototherapy, central venous catheterization. The 30-bed SNCU-NICU complex was constructed and operationalized on May 1 using hospital funds generated from PMJAY-MHIS. The complex includes 6 NICU beds with advanced features (Non-Invasive and Invasive Ventilation, CPAP and HFNC) and a separate 10-bedded maternal and newborn care unit. Some of the equipment is funded by MMDSL and additional staff nurses and Grade IV staff is funded by the office of DHS-MI.

