Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma inaugurates New NCC Complex in Tura

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Projecting youth empowerment as central to Meghalaya's long-term growth, Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday inaugurated the newly relocated 41 Meghalaya Battalion NCC complex at Cherangre in Tura. Calling the occasion a "dream come true," the Chief Minister said investments in discipline, leadership, patriotism and character-building among young people would shape the future strength and progress of the state.

The inauguration ceremony included a guard of honour, ribbon-cutting, unveiling of the commemorative plaque, tree plantation, cultural performances, prayer dance presentations by NCC cadets, felicitation ceremonies and interactions with former cadets.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma recalled how the discipline and dedication of the armed forces and police services had inspired him during childhood. He said the National Cadet Corps continued to play a crucial role in developing responsible citizens by instilling discipline, patriotism, leadership and resilience among youth.

Emphasising youth-focused governance, the Chief Minister said development should be measured not merely by infrastructure spending but by the number of lives transformed through such investments. He stated that facilities like stadiums and NCC centres should ultimately improve the skills, confidence and values of young people.

Highlighting Meghalaya's demographic profile, Sangma noted that nearly 75 per cent of the state's population is below 35 years of age, while almost half is below 20. He described the recently announced Youth and Sports Policy as a roadmap for the future and said the inauguration of the NCC complex formed part of the government's larger vision for youth empowerment.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Meghalaya's youth could excel nationally and internationally if provided with proper opportunities and exposure. Referring to the experiences shared by NCC cadets, he said many talented young people across the state were waiting for opportunities to prove themselves.

Sangma also assured continued government support for strengthening NCC infrastructure and youth-oriented initiatives across Meghalaya, describing such spending as an "investment" rather than an expenditure. He further highlighted the state's growing confidence and development ambitions, citing projects like the proposed large football stadium.

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