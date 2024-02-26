Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma inaugurates projects in West Garo Hills

West Garo Hills: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday inaugurated multiple projects at Babadam in West Garo Hills in the presence of Speaker Thomas A. Sangma and PHE Minister Marcuise Marak.

The Garo Hills Agro Food Park is an initiative of the All Garo Hills Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society (AGHMPCS) led by Fr. Sunny Mavelil.

The park, fully funded by the state government at an estimated cost of Rs 15.73 crore, comprises a Mustard Processing Unit, a Cashew Processing Unit, a Hi-Tech Food Lab, a Ginger Processing Unit, a Solar Power Plant and 25 Cold Storage Units.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "The State Government has outlined its mission to support farmers engaged in agriculture and horticulture. Throughout the State, the government has given its push for plantation of crops for better inputs, training on packaging, value addition and marketing of produces".

He lauded the cooperative society led by Fr. Sunny for promoting rural enterprises through farmers' collective. He said that intervention to empower the farmers and cultivators will be given support to upscale their entities.

The newly inaugurated Agro Food Park will process 100 MT of raw produce annually, including mustard, cashew, ginger and areca nut.

Talking about the government's intervention to double farmer's income in the State, he said, "In the last six years, 166 processing units, 154 warehousing facilities and 34 cold storages has been set up covering the remotest corner of the State".

He said that Integrated Village Cooperatives, Farmer Producer Organisations and Women's collectives are being encouraged and promoted by the government to create a turnaround in the rural economy.

"Some of our processing units are finest and best in the entire North-eastern region," he added.

Stating that close to Rs. 357 crore has been earmarked for value chain development in the State, he said, "The government will strengthen existing interventions and invest in new interventions to achieve the goal of more than doubling the income of the 4.5 lakh farming households".

He emphasized that the Agro Food Park at Babadam has demonstrated a successful model, which will be replicated in other parts of the State.

He also said that a series of farmers' orientations and tours will be organised by the government to share knowledge and learn from each other.

He also inaugurated the Arecanut Processing unit and laid the foundation for the P.A. Sangma Shopping Complex at Babadam. MLA Arbinstone Marak and CEM GHADC Albinush Marak were also present during the inauguration programme. (ANI)

