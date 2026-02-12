Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma opens Nokrek Skate Park in Tura

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a push to widen the sports ecosystem and channel youth energy into structured avenues, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated the Nokrek Skate Park at Tura Government College, marking a fresh addition to the state's evolving sports infrastructure grid under the Sports Infrastructure Development initiative.

Decathlon developed the skate park as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and OneStage implemented it in collaboration with Global Himalayan Expedition (GHE). The facility seeks to institutionalize alternative sports culture in West Garo Hills and provide a dedicated recreational arena for young enthusiasts who have so far relied largely on public spaces for practice.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma recalled laying the foundation stone for the project nearly a year ago and expressed satisfaction at its completion. "There is satisfaction in seeing the completion of a project for which the foundation stone has been laid. It gives me pleasure to be present for both occasions," he said.

Underscoring his governance philosophy, the Chief Minister remarked, "I believe in development that we can feel, not merely hear about or see on paper." Observing students already using the facility, he said the sight reinforced the purpose behind such investments in youth-centric infrastructure.

He noted that, in the absence of dedicated spaces, many young skateboarders have practiced in open and public areas, often navigating logistical and safety constraints. He said the new facility is expected to address that gap and nurture talent in a structured environment.

Emphasizing the need to create enabling frameworks for young people, Sangma stated, "It is not enough to tell our youth what not to do. We must also provide them with alternatives and create the necessary ecosystem and opportunities for them to pursue their interests."

