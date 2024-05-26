Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma orders inquiry into poor construction of RMSA School

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma visited Adokgre RMSA Higher Secondary School on Saturday after hearing complaints about poor construction. He told the Deputy Commissioner to investigate the matter quickly and take action if needed.

Sangma said, "I came to see the school myself. Even though I'm not an engineer, I have asked the Deputy Commissioner to check the work and give me a report soon."

He warned contractors working on government projects that the government will not accept poor quality work. He emphasized, "There should be no compromise on quality. We will take action if necessary, especially for schools, hospitals, or any government buildings."

There had been news reports that the Adokgiri RMSA School was given a new RCC school building recently. But unfortunately, it has already started showing signs of damage in the flooring of its rooms breaking up in many parts, indicating shoddy construction.

The Garo Students Union, Adokgre regional unit, has submitted a complaint letter to North Garo Hills deputy commissioner asking for an investigation into the construction of the school building. The cost of the two floors of the new building is worth over a crore of rupees.

The GSU and other organizations along with the school authority visited the school to inquire about the complaints regarding this negligence in construction and found cracks on the cemented floor. At some parts there was absence of gravel mixture, where only cement was used to seal the floor. The curing process was also absent in majority of the parts, causing the floors to break easily.

The Adokgiri RMSA Secondary School is part of the Adokgiri Govt Upper Primary School complex. The Upper Primary School was established in 1959 and provincialized on January 27, 1970. The RMSA School is part of the state government’s initiative to expand education across rural areas of the state and this particular school was established in 2013.

