Meghalaya: CM Conrad K. Sangma Pushes for Shillong Airport Expansion

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday intensified Meghalaya's push for stronger aviation connectivity, meeting Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi to press for long-awaited upgrades to the state's air infrastructure. With air traffic steadily growing and Shillong Airport facing structural and logistical constraints, the state government is seeking a clear roadmap for its expansion while simultaneously pushing to operationalize Baljek Airport through central support. The meeting comes at a crucial time as Meghalaya prioritizes regional connectivity to boost tourism, trade and accessibility.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "Met Hon'ble Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu ji, to discuss the modalities for the expansion of Shillong Airport and to request the inclusion of Baljek Airport under the RCS-UDAN scheme. Grateful for his support and for his commitment to strengthening the aviation sector in our state."

Also Read: MSPCB Holds Hearing on Shillong Airport Expansion