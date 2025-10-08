Public hearing held on Shillong Airport expansion to boost connectivity by 2027

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid growing expectations for enhanced air connectivity, the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) convened a public hearing at Umroi to discuss the proposed expansion of Shillong Airport. The consultation aimed to engage local residents particularly landowners allowing them to voice concerns, objections, and suggestions before work begins on the major infrastructure upgrade.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials briefed the gathering that the expansion will extend the current 1,829-metre runway by another 571 metres, taking the total length to around 2,400 metres. “Basically, the airport is being expanded. Right now, we have 1,829 metres of runway. We are going to expand another 571 metres, so around 2,400 will be the runway. Then bigger aircraft like the A320 can land here. Accordingly, we are going to expand the terminal building also. Presently, it is 5,000 square metres and after expansion, it will be ten thousand five hundred square metres. Besides this, we are going to increase the number of bays where the aircraft are going to be parked, and bigger aircraft will be parked,” said an AAI official.

Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma informed that the ongoing extension of the Shillong Airport at Umroi is expected to be completed by early 2027, enabling the landing of bigger aircraft. “Once the work is done, larger commercial flights will operate from the airport. Airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India and others will run Airbus 320 aircraft directly from different metros to Shillong,” Sangma said. The Chief Minister added that the start of direct flights from Umroi Airport to major cities will be a major game changer for the state’s tourism sector.

Currently, only small aircraft operate at Umroi Airport due to limited runway capacity. The proposed expansion will enable the facility to handle larger aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737, each capable of carrying up to 180 passengers. The project will also increase the parking capacity to five Airbus A320 aircraft at a time, compared to only four smaller planes presently.

According to officials, the expansion covering the runway, taxiway, and terminal building—is designed to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience. Land acquisition has been completed, compensation to landowners finalized, and the tender process is underway. The Shillong Airport expansion project is targeted for completion by the last quarter of the 2026–27 financial year, a development expected to significantly boost tourism and regional connectivity in Meghalaya.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Uncertainty grows in Garo Hills as TMC MDCs mull exit ahead of GHADC polls

Also Watch: