CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday took a local taxi from U Soso Tham Auditorium to the Secretariat to promote MeghGo, the state government's digital ride-booking platform.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar and senior officials also used local taxis as the government launched the application under its Open Mobility Initiative. Dhar, Chief Secretary Shakil Ahmed and Transport Department Commissioner and Secretary Sanjay Goyal flagged off the vehicles.

Developed by Moving Tech for the Transport Department, MeghGo brings taxis, four-wheelers, two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws onto a single platform. Its direct-to-driver model eliminates commissions and middlemen, allowing drivers to receive the entire fare.

Sangma said the platform aimed to generate more business for local taxi drivers, auto-rickshaw operators and two-wheeler riders while making transport easier and more economical for commuters and tourists. He said the government had worked for years to develop the application and had stepped in after facing difficulties in finding private-sector partners.

Dhar said the government would address concerns raised by the transport community through dialogue. He added that the Transport Department was working with the Tourism Department and tourist associations to encourage greater use of local taxis.

As of November 15, MeghGo had recorded 2,222 registered drivers, of whom 1,702 had activated their accounts.

The platform recorded 13 new registrations and five account activations on the launch day.

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