Meghalaya Government Prioritises Two Lakh Lives over Rs 1,000-Crore Revenue: Conrad K. Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday defended the government’s decision to waive nearly Rs 850 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in dues under the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, saying it prioritised the welfare of around 16,000 truckers and their families over revenue considerations.

Speaking at a felicitation programme organised by the Joint Action Committee, Sangma said the scheme reflected the government’s people-centric approach to governance. He stated that the decision was taken after recognising the financial burden on the transport community, despite the significant fiscal sacrifice involved. Sangma said development should be measured by its impact on people’s lives rather than infrastructure alone and added that the government remained committed to resolving long-pending public issues alongside pursuing major development projects.

He also acknowledged Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong’s role in advancing the proposal and said the government would continue strengthening institutional systems while keeping citizens at the centre of policymaking.

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