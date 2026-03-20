Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Briefs Governor on Garo Hills Law and Order Situation

When asked about the number of arrests made in connection with the disturbances, Sangma was clear that operational details were not his domain to speak on.

"Regarding the arrests, it is purely the Police Department's responsibility. Based on available evidence and applicable rules, the police will take action. I am not aware of how many arrests have been made or who has been arrested. It is purely a police matter," he said.

He added that Superintendents of Police were better placed to respond to such questions.

On the current ground conditions, Sangma described a meaningful improvement while stopping short of declaring the situation fully resolved.

"Incidents of violence have declined, but sporadic incidents continue to occur occasionally. While the situation has improved, we are keeping a close watch to ensure that normalcy returns," he said.

The Chief Minister pointed to the lifting of the internet ban as one concrete indicator that conditions have stabilised.

"To a large extent, normalcy has returned, and people are going about their day-to-day lives. After assessing the situation, the internet ban has also been lifted. These are signs of normalcy returning, but we are carefully monitoring the situation," Sangma said.