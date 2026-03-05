Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Hails State as Second Fastest-Growing Economy in India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma declared on Wednesday that Meghalaya is now the second fastest-growing economy in the country after Tamil Nadu, while reaffirming his government's commitment to people-centred development at the "Our Magnificent Meghalaya - Vision 2032" programme in Resubelpara.
The event, held at the Mini Stadium, marked eight years of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Government and began with a tribute to the late P. A. Sangma, followed by the State Anthem and the felicitation of dignitaries.
While highlighting the state's economic progress, Sangma was careful to temper the milestone with a broader message.
"Development cannot be measured only in numbers. It must be holistic. It must percolate to the last person at the grassroots," he said, adding that government policies are structured to ensure the parallel growth of the economy and social development.
"Economic growth must translate into real change in the lives of our people," he added.
In a significant announcement at the event, Sangma said the government is relaunching registrations for the Focus+ Scheme with Resubelpara as the starting point.
He informed the gathering that 2,000 new beneficiaries would receive cheques on the occasion and that fresh enrolments would begin immediately. Tourism and Agriculture Minister Timothy D. Shira described Focus+ as a transformative initiative aimed at strengthening livelihoods and improving income opportunities for farmers and producers.
Shira also highlighted the importance of the Green Meghalaya initiative in conserving the state's forests.
The Chief Minister used the occasion to reflect on the legacy of P. A. Sangma, noting that ten years ago the nation — and particularly the Garo Hills region — lost one of its most prominent leaders.
"Late P. A. Sangma is still in our midst through his vision, principles and ideals, which guide us in our policies and governance," Conrad Sangma said.
To honour that legacy, the Chief Minister announced plans for a museum, a book, and a film dedicated to P. A. Sangma. "Through these initiatives, we will celebrate his life and achievements and ensure that his spirit continues to inspire future generations," he said.