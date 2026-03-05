Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Hails State as Second Fastest-Growing Economy in India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma declared on Wednesday that Meghalaya is now the second fastest-growing economy in the country after Tamil Nadu, while reaffirming his government's commitment to people-centred development at the "Our Magnificent Meghalaya - Vision 2032" programme in Resubelpara.

The event, held at the Mini Stadium, marked eight years of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Government and began with a tribute to the late P. A. Sangma, followed by the State Anthem and the felicitation of dignitaries.

