Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Inaugurates Dalu Block Integrated Development Complex in West Garo Hills

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday inaugurated the Dalu Block Integrated Development Complex at the Dalu C&RD Block in Barengapara, West Garo Hills, dedicating the facility to the public as a step toward strengthening grassroots governance across the state.
Minister Brening A. Sangma attended the event as Guest of Honour.
In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted the historical importance of Dalu, noting that the block was established in 1954 under the Community Development Programme and has since played a key role in the region's development.
Over the decades, Dalu has evolved into a significant economic zone, supported by agriculture and cross-border trade. The Chief Minister also noted that the long-standing demand to upgrade Dalu into a sub-division was fulfilled in December 2022 — a major administrative milestone for the region.
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Sangma stressed that block offices are often the first point of contact for citizens seeking government services, making their condition and capacity critical to effective governance.
He acknowledged that many such offices have historically operated under inadequate infrastructure, while praising officials and staff who continued to deliver public services effectively despite those constraints.
The new complex is designed to function as a one-stop centre for governance, bringing multiple departments under one roof to improve access to government schemes and streamline grievance redressal.
The facility is expected to directly benefit over 12,000 households and more than 30,000 people in the surrounding area.
The Chief Minister noted that Meghalaya has expanded its administrative framework from 24 C&RD blocks at the time of statehood to 56 blocks today, making it one of the most decentralised governance systems in the country.
Strengthening block-level institutions, he said, is essential to ensuring that development reaches every household — particularly in remote areas where awareness of procedures and government schemes remains limited.
Concluding his remarks, Sangma urged officials to approach public service with empathy, and described the project as a reflection of the government's broader commitment to inclusive and people-centred development across Meghalaya.