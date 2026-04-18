Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Inaugurates Dalu Block Integrated Development Complex in West Garo Hills

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday inaugurated the Dalu Block Integrated Development Complex at the Dalu C&RD Block in Barengapara, West Garo Hills, dedicating the facility to the public as a step toward strengthening grassroots governance across the state.

Minister Brening A. Sangma attended the event as Guest of Honour.

Dalu's Historical and Strategic Significance

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted the historical importance of Dalu, noting that the block was established in 1954 under the Community Development Programme and has since played a key role in the region's development.

Over the decades, Dalu has evolved into a significant economic zone, supported by agriculture and cross-border trade. The Chief Minister also noted that the long-standing demand to upgrade Dalu into a sub-division was fulfilled in December 2022 — a major administrative milestone for the region.

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