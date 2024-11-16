Meghalaya CM Sangma, DoNER Minister Scindia Lays Foundation For First Skywalk Project Of Northeast In Mawkdok

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday announced the foundation for the ‘skywalk project’ at Mawkdok in East Khasi Hills at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.

This will mark a significant milestone as the skywalk project will happen to be the first such project for the Northeast region.

Mawdok is a popular tourist hotspot and is a must stop destination for travelers during their visit to Sohra tourism circuit. Visitors can catch a glimpse of the breathtaking view of valley formed by lush green hills on either side.

The Meghalaya government has planned to introduce skywalk project with the aim of boosting tourism in the region.