Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma provides musical instruments to visually impaired musicians

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma today fulfilled the wishes of the Eastern Brook Band, a talented group of visually impaired musicians, by providing them with musical instruments. This initiative is part of the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme, a flagship initiative of the Chief Minister's office aimed at promoting and supporting local talent in the state.

The Eastern Brook Band, comprising four members, has been making waves in the local music scene with their soulful performances, despite the challenges posed by their visual impairment.

The band's request for musical instruments was met with a generous response from the Chief Minister, who was deeply impressed by their talent, dedication, and passion for music.

The instruments were handed over to the band members at a special ceremony held at the Chief Minister's residence.

Sangma lauded the band's spirit and encouraged them to continue pursuing their dreams.

"Music has the power to transcend limitations and bring people together. I am thrilled to support this talented group of musicians and look forward to seeing them achieve greater heights," the chief minister said.

This initiative is the Chief Minister's commitment to inclusivity and empowerment of all sections of society, particularly those with disabilities. The Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme aims to provide a platform for local artists to showcase their talent.

