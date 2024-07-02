Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma says no places of worship will be relocated

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, on Monday assured the citizens of the state no places of worship will be relocated. “In regards to the re-development & urban master plan for Shillong city, no decision has been taken to relocate any place of worship,” Sangma said in a social media post.

The Chief Minister said that whatever the government decides will be after consulting the stakeholders. Shillong was one of 100 cities identified by the Centre to be developed as a smart city.

For 13 Himalayan states and states in the North East, the Centre contributes 90 percent of the total fund for Smart City projects. In Shillong only four projects are complete while works on 17 projects are still going on respectively (as of December 2023).

The Smart City project which lies incomplete in Shillong is the development and construction of Polo Market Junction near Majestic Hotel estimated at Rs 40.82 crore.

Others include construction of mechanized multi-level car parks near Additional Secretariat (Rs 6.5 crore) and at Polo Commercial Complex (Rs 36.5 crore), construction mechanized multi-level car park at Mawkhar (Rs 20.30 crore), construction of mechanized multi-level car park at Motphran (Rs 12.50 crore), construction of Smart Roads of Phase-II (10Kms)) and beautification of twelve junctions in Shillong (Rs 134.50 crore), setting up of grid connected rooftop solar photo-voltaic system at various buildings in Shillong (Rs 26.75 crore), construction of rainwater harvesting system at various locations in Shillong (Rs 23.65 crore).

Also Read: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on ILP and inclusion of vernacular languages in 8th schedule (sentinelassam.com)