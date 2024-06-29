Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on ILP and inclusion of vernacular languages in 8th schedule

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has said that his government always stresses on the issues of implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state and inclusion of Khasi and Garo Languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

“We have pushed the centre through multiple resolutions and in multiple occasions we have raised the issue,” Sangma told reporters.

According to him the central government is aware of the concerns raised by the state and it will continue to take up the matter.

The CM also told that he has not yet got the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi or the Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Sangma said that he was in New Delhi for only one day and he could meet only eight to nine Ministers.

He said that in his next meeting he will make sure that he meets the other ministers too.

