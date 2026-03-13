Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Visits Tura to Assess Damage, Residents Launch Voluntary Clean-Up Drive

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma visited several localities in Tura on Thursday to personally assess the damage to public and private properties following the recent unrest in the town, as residents stepped forward in large numbers to take part in voluntary clean-up drives aimed at restoring normalcy.
The Chief Minister interacted with residents, community leaders, and officials during the ground inspection, reviewing the administration's response and assessing losses suffered by shop owners and individuals. Officials accompanying him briefed him on the extent of destruction and the measures being taken to restore order and assist those affected.
Also Read: Conrad Sangma Visits Tura, Appeals for Peace After Violence in Garo Hills
Sangma visited multiple affected locations where shops, roadside establishments, and other structures had been damaged during the disturbances. He shared his reaction in a post on social media.
"It is truly heartbreaking to witness the extent of the destruction. I am distressed to see the loss suffered by individuals and commercial establishments. At times like these, our humanity must rise above the issues," he wrote.
He made a direct appeal to the people of Meghalaya: "I humbly appeal to all my people to uphold the spirit of peace, respect and brotherhood that defines us. Let us protect what we have built together and refrain from acts of vandalism and aggression. Our strength as a community lies in our unity and compassion for one another."
Even as the Chief Minister conducted his assessment, residents across Tura came out voluntarily to participate in clean-up efforts. Community members, youth groups, and local organisations worked together in market areas and along major roads, removing debris, burnt remains, and damaged structures using tools and vehicles.
Those involved in the initiative said the clean-up drives were aimed at restoring the town's public spaces and helping businesses resume operations as quickly as possible — a display of solidarity and resilience widely noted across the region.