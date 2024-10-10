Meghalaya CM Evaluates Suspension Bridge and Meets with Villagers in South Garo Hills

GARO HILLS: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma continued his visit to the flood-affected areas in Garo Hills on Wednesday.

The CM went to Reni Badimagre to inspect a suspension bridge over the Dareng River, connecting Reni Badimagre to Bibragre. They said that the bridge collapsed owing to the flood, but fortunately enough, no resident in Reni Badimagre was affected.

Mt. Carmel School near Chokpot market was also flooded. The building itself is intact, but the materials were damaged.

He also visited the affected houses at Bibragre, Chokpot, where 20 households received damages from the flood, and 9 houses were damaged. Relief was provided to all 20 affected families.

The Chief Minister in Rongrakgre village met some of the affected flood families. According to media reports, 38 families lost their homes in the flood, and 24 houses were damaged in that village.

He also met people from two other villages, Gonganggre and Danggilgre, whose people had lost homes due to the flood. In total, 27 families were affected, and 10 houses were damaged in these villages.

Seven households were affected in Daramgre village, and three houses were damaged. The Chief Minister also visited the Daramgre playground affected by silt building up from the flood and promised to get the Public Works Department to clear off the silt.

After passing through Rongrikkimgre village, he inspected the collapsed suspension bridge over the Dareng River connecting Rongrikkimgre village to Dikronggre village. The said bridge was constructed a long time back by the Border Area Development Department.