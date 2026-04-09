Meghalaya CM flags concerns over proposed FCRA amendments in meeting with Rijiju

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, on Wednesday met Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi to raise concerns over the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), particularly provisions that have triggered apprehensions among faith-based and civil society organisations.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI), including President His Eminence Anthony Cardinal Poola, Secretary General Most Rev Anil Joseph Thomas Couto and Vice President Most Rev Mathew Moolakkat, along with other stakeholders, as the delegation collectively flagged issues arising from the proposed changes.

During the interaction, the delegation highlighted the pivotal role played by institutions engaged in education, healthcare and social services across Meghalaya and the Northeast, especially in remote and tribal areas, noting that many of these initiatives are supported through foreign contributions and continue to serve marginalised communities.

The delegation expressed concerns over certain provisions in the proposed amendments, especially those related to the seizure of properties, which have raised apprehensions among Christian organisations and other civil society groups. It emphasised the need for wider consultation and detailed deliberation to ensure that such concerns are adequately addressed.

"We have conveyed the concerns expressed by Christian organisations, particularly regarding provisions related to the seizure of properties, and emphasised the need for a balanced and consultative approach," the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the broader impact of such institutions, he added, "Institutions supported through foreign contributions have been playing a transformative role in delivering education, healthcare and social services in some of the most remote and underserved areas of Meghalaya and the Northeast."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju gave a patient hearing to the issues raised and assured the delegation that the concerns would be carefully examined, stating that consultations with stakeholders would be undertaken before finalising any amendments.

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