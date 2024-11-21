Meghalaya CM Inspects Key Urban Development Projects in New Shillong Township

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma today inspected various ongoing urban projects in New Shillong Township, including the second phase of the IT Park, a 400-seater Working Women's Hostel, the New Secretariat, the Skill Park, and the Prime Innovation Hub. He also reviewed progress on the construction of a New Four-Lane Road and the proposed conversion of the existing two-lane road into a four-lane stretch, which will feature dedicated cycling tracks, utility ducts, footpaths, and green spaces.

During the visit, the Chief Minister emphasized that the developments in New Shillong Township aim to create modern and futuristic infrastructure. "We are trying to make this entire zone and the administrative city into a modern city, keeping in mind the next 50 years of overall governance and ensuring that the requirements are seen from a futuristic view," he said. He further noted that relocating the administrative city to New Shillong will help decongest Shillong while providing robust infrastructure for future generations.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that while the developments are being executed in phases, they are part of a comprehensive plan for the state's growth. "It is being planned and implemented in a structured manner to ensure sustainability and efficiency, keeping in mind urban biodiversity to prosper and develop as a state," he stated.

Deputy Chief Minister Incharge Urban Affairs Sniawbhalang Dhar accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection.

The projects reviewed are expected to play a pivotal role in reshaping New Shillong Township into a sustainable and forward-looking administrative and urban hub.

Also Read: Meghalaya Government Unveils Ambitious Rs 2,500 Crore Administrative City Project in New Shillong Township

Also Watch: