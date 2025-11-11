Meghalaya CM reviews Jarain PHC upgradation, promises timely completion

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Reaffirming his government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery in rural Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday inspected the upgradation work of the Jarain Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Amlarem, West Jaintia Hills, which is being transformed into a Sub-Divisional Hospital. Accompanied by Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, Sangma reviewed the progress of the project, which aims to enhance both the quality and accessibility of medical services for people in the region.

Expressing satisfaction with the pace of construction, the Chief Minister said, “The PHC is now being upgraded to a Sub-Divisional Hospital. The construction work is progressing at full pace, and we are hopeful that it will be completed very soon.”

