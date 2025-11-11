Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma flags off Amlarem’s 50-year journey, vows to strengthen grassroots governance

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a grand celebration blending nostalgia with renewed vision, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the year-long Golden Jubilee of Amlarem Civil Sub-Division at the Amlarem Playground, West Jaintia Hills, marking five decades since its formation in 1976. The event drew Ministers, MLAs, MDCs, traditional heads, officials, students, and residents from across the Sub-Division, underscoring Amlarem’s enduring administrative and cultural legacy.

Setting the tone for Amlarem’s next chapter, the Chief Minister unveiled foundation stones for two major infrastructure projects — the Rs 345 lakh Multi-Purpose Hall at Amlarem and the Rs 74 lakh Multi-Purpose Hall at Amlariang, Nongtalang — aimed at enhancing community spaces and public facilities. Paying tribute to founding figures, Late P.N. Pochnor and Late John D. Niam, as well as Rensfit Jungai and Welbeing July, Conrad Sangma lauded their foresight in donating land that gave birth to the Sub-Division’s administrative centre.

Highlighting his government’s push for deeper administrative reach, he said, “Every one of the state’s 46 Block offices now has a new building, and 10 new blocks have been established with full infrastructure.” He emphasized that reforms were designed to “bring governance closer to the people,” noting that new Civil Sub-Divisions and C&RD Blocks had been created to make public service delivery more efficient.

Stressing education as a key driver of transformation, Sangma credited Mission Education for its far-reaching impact. “Nearly 80% of all government schools have been renovated or newly constructed,” he said, commending the initiative launched under the leadership of Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui. He further announced that the Amlarem Water Supply Scheme would soon be implemented, funds had been sanctioned for internal road construction, and a Digital Front Office System would be rolled out to allow citizens to apply for essential services locally. “Our goal is to ensure that no citizen has to travel beyond their block to access services,” he added.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, recalling Amlarem’s first inauguration in 1976 by then Chief Minister Captain W.A. Sangma, reflected on the Sub-Division’s remarkable transformation. He noted that what once had “only a handful of schools and offices within 25 km” now boasts “over 30 Lower Primary Schools, 20 Secondary Schools, two colleges, and offices of all major departments.” Calling the 50th anniversary “a new beginning and not an end,” Rymbui urged the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments to revive orange cultivation in the War Jaintia region — once a hub for exports to Bangladesh — and praised the government for sanctioning projects such as the CHC upgradation and the new Multi-Purpose Halls.

The jubilee celebration came alive with cultural performances, traditional songs, and student showcases, concluding with a vote of thanks from the Rangbah Shnong of Amlarem and the State Anthem by students of Mang Hai Ryum Higher Secondary School.

As Amlarem enters its 50th year, the milestone stands as a symbol of Meghalaya’s evolving governance model — rooted in community partnership, strengthened infrastructure, and an unbroken spirit of progress.

