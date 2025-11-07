Meghalaya CM sanctions Rs 20 crore for 1000 Drums Wangala 2026 Golden Jubilee

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday inaugurated the 49th Hundred Drums Wangala Festival at Wangala A'dam, Chibagre, in West Garo Hills, pledging to transform next year's Golden Jubilee celebration into a 1000 Drums spectacle with full government support.

"Late P.A. Sangma had envisioned the festival to be upscaled to a 1000 Drums Wangala Festival. It should be our endeavour to make the upcoming Golden Jubilee celebration grander with the involvement of key government departments," the Chief Minister said, adding that the 2026 edition would be "a big and grand event."

He announced that an Rs 20 crore project to improve the approach road to the Wangala A'dam venue was already underway to ease access for visitors and boost tourism.

Expressing pride over the cultural recognition the festival has earned, Conrad said, "People from different parts of the country and the world assemble every year to soak in our culture and tradition. This beautiful tradition has also been featured in the Indigo inflight magazine of November 2025. This three-page article is not a paid article but recognition of the uniqueness of our festival."

He thanked the contingents and organizers for preserving Garo heritage for nearly five decades, calling their dedication "a blessing of the Almighty."

Highlighting efforts to promote research and documentation of Meghalaya's indigenous heritage, the Chief Minister said, "We have constituted a committee to research the tribes of Meghalaya and document their migration - from Tibet for the Garos, and from Vietnam and Cambodia for the Khasi and Jaintia communities."

He added that preliminary findings suggested similarities in language and culture between the Garos and the people of Tibet, noting that video documentation and training on traditional practices would help the youth connect with their roots.

Chief Secretary Dr Shakil Ahammed, who also attended the inaugural ceremony, stressed that "in an increasingly modern world, protecting our culture and tradition is more important than ever."

He also underscored Meghalaya's leadership in environmental sustainability, noting, "We are among the few states that have introduced green budgeting and long-term planning to adapt to climate change and sustainably manage our resources for the next seventy years."

The opening day featured prayers, traditional dances, indigenous games, and a vibrant handloom and handicraft exhibition. The three-day celebration, organized by the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, continues to stand as a living symbol of Garo unity, rhythm, and reverence for nature.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Spectacular Finale of 100 Drums Wangala Festival Celebrates Garo Culture