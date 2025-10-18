Meghalaya CM Sangma calls for political will and administrative courage to drive real change

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma emphasized that true transformation in India requires both political will and administrative courage. Speaking at the Annual Conference of the Meghalaya Civil Service Officers’ Association (MCSOA) at the State Convention Centre, Shillong, he said, “India will truly begin to change when politicians learn to say ‘no’ and officers learn to say ‘yes’.”

Commending the dedication of Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) officers, Sangma reaffirmed his government’s commitment to strengthening the state’s administrative machinery and promoting a service-driven governance culture. “At the end of the day, we are all working for the same goal — to serve the people of our State. No work, no policy, and no decision is meaningful unless we remind ourselves that our purpose is to make a positive difference in people’s lives,” he said.

Chief Minister remarked, “Positions and ranks will change, but the purpose must remain constant.” He urged officials to see themselves not merely as administrators, but as enablers of change, driven by initiative, accountability, and sensitivity.

Sangma revealed that the government is actively pursuing the creation of a separate Meghalaya cadre for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). “I have been pursuing this since 2019, and I am hopeful that it will soon be achieved,” he said, adding that reforms for the MCS are a key priority.

He also called for enhanced training and exchange programmes to give officers greater exposure to innovative governance practices, both in India and abroad. Expressing optimism about the state’s economic progress, Sangma noted that Meghalaya is currently the second fastest-growing economy in the country, recording over 10% growth and projected to reach 12–14% in the coming years. “That growth story belongs to all of us,” he added.

Commissioner and Secretary Cyril V. Diengdoh, in his address, praised the pivotal role of MCS officers who serve as frontline administrators across the state. He informed that the government is working to improve infrastructure and housing facilities in Shillong and has requested the UPSC and DoPT to conduct IAS cadre promotions twice a year. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to ensure regular MCS recruitment and strengthen capacity-building initiatives through overseas training and upcoming mid-career training sessions.

Delivering the keynote address, MCSOA president Ashish M. Sangma thanked the Chief Minister for his consistent support and urged officers to uphold integrity and compassion in service. He proposed several reforms, including recognizing MCS as the premier state service, appointing MCS officers as Deputy Commissioners in select districts, timely promotions, reducing qualifying years for elevation, and revising the retirement age from 58 to 60 years.

