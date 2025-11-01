Meghalaya: CM Sangma defends balanced development spending, cites high returns from festivals

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Deflecting criticism over government expenditure on festivals, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma asserted that his administration follows a balanced and inclusive approach to development funding. Emphasizing that allocations are made across sectors, Sangma said the state spends substantially on core areas such as education, health, infrastructure and water supply, while also promoting tourism to boost revenue and employment. He maintained that every department receives its fair share within the Rs 30,000-crore annual state budget.

“When we look at development, we have to see every aspect,” the Chief Minister said, adding that “education gets Rs 3,500 crores every year, health almost Rs 1,500 crores, and PWD road projects cross Rs 2,000 crores annually.” Sangma further pointed out that the government earmarks “over Rs 1,000 crores for water supply” and “around Rs 300–Rs 400 crores in additional projects for sports every year.”

Rebutting claims that tourism funding comes at the cost of essential services, Sangma clarified, “It is not that we are cutting the school budget and giving it to tourism. Every sector has to grow.” He cited strong fiscal returns from tourism investments, noting that during the Cherry Blossom Festival, “roughly about Rs 20 crores was spent, and we managed to get a return of almost Rs 130-plus crores.”

Highlighting the long-term impact of such initiatives, Sangma said, “Concerts and economies around festivals are productive — they create jobs, enhance brand value, and bring revenues directly to the people.” He concluded that festivals have turned Shillong into “one of the most sought-after and most-searched destinations on the internet,” bolstering the state’s tourism-driven economy.

