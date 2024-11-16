Meghalaya: CM Sangma Announces Construction of Four-Star Hotel in Shillong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government is embarking on an ambitious urban renewal project to give Shillong a significant facelift, starting with the construction of a four-star hotel at Polo Ground.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced this initiative, emphasizing the state government’s commitment to elevating the city’s infrastructure and aesthetics.

As part of this broader vision, the Chief Minister on Friday unveiled the redeveloped and beautified IGP Point in Shillong.

The redevelopment of the point is a part of the Re-Imagining Streets Initiative which was launched in March 2024.

Speaking during the occasion, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, said though the redeveloped point is a small space, it is a step towards the efforts to lift up the overall look of Shillong city and informed that many such locations will be developed. “It is important for us to ensure that we are using the existing space that we have in a very logical and practical manner.

The revamped area features local and traditional design elements such as Sohra stones, sustainable bamboo, and thatch.

Additionally, a flower bed made from repurposed soil sourced from Marten has been added, underlining the state’s focus on sustainability in urban development.

“This initiative is part of the government’s plan to enhance the city’s visual appeal while maintaining its cultural essence,” Sangma stated during the inauguration. The Chief Minister also informed that the 4 Star Hotels in Polo Ground has been finalized and construction will start soon.

“We are trying to maximize the utility of the assets and the land that the government has and in the next twelve months a major face lift in the overall look of Shillong city is expected,” he added. Sangma also informed that the Integrated Command Centre is in its final stages of completion and will be inaugurated soon. He also said that the materials used in the redevelopment and their beautifications are locally sourced.

Accompanied by Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar and other officials, the Chief Minister inspected the painted footpaths at IGP Junction and strolled towards the Main Secretariat to review ongoing beautification efforts.

The state government’s multi-pronged approach, which includes the development of hospitality infrastructure like the four-star hotel at Polo Ground and the enhancement of public spaces, is aimed at transforming Shillong into a modern, tourist-friendly city while preserving its unique identity.

