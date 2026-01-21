Meghalaya: CM Sangma inaugurates police welfare complex and counter-terrorism training school in SGH

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday inaugurated the Integrated Police Welfare Complex and the Counter-Insurgency & Anti-Terrorism School in South Garo Hills (SGH) district, marking a significant step in strengthening the state's security infrastructure. The Chief Minister congratulated the Home Police Department for the successful completion and inauguration of the projects.

Speaking on the vision behind the initiative, he said, "This project was conceptualized by IGP Davis Marak during his tenure as SP, and I congratulate him for his foresight and leadership. With the support of the Hon'ble Home Minister and the sanction of additional funds, the project has now become a reality."

On the strategic location of the facility, the Chief Minister noted, "The location in South Garo Hills provides a natural environment ideal for advanced training in counter-insurgency and anti-terrorism, benefiting officers from Meghalaya, across the country, and even abroad."

Highlighting the importance of adapting to evolving challenges posed by changing technologies, border dynamics, and security threats, CM Sangma emphasized continuous innovation and training for the police force. He added that strengthening law and order through improved infrastructure, technology, training, and manpower remains a top priority, stating that every step forward moves the state closer to enhanced safety and security.

