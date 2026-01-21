M’laya CM reviews Baghmara issues, directs immediate action on healthcare gaps

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday held a comprehensive review meeting with the district administration, concerned line departments and community representatives to take stock of multiple pressing issues affecting Baghmara and the South Garo Hills district, with gaps in healthcare delivery, infrastructure deficits and long-pending land matters taking centre stage. The review focused on ensuring uninterrupted public services in the border district while expediting delayed development works and resolving administrative bottlenecks. The high-level meeting underscored the government's focus on addressing critical governance challenges in the strategically important region through coordinated administrative action and time-bound interventions.

Officials and representatives of various departments, including Chief Secretary Shakil P. Ahammed, were present during the discussion held at the Conference Hall of the Baghmara Circuit House, where sector-specific issues were reviewed in detail. Informing about the meeting, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, "Held a meeting with the district administration, concerned departments and community representatives to discuss key issues affecting Baghmara and South Garo Hills district."

Issues relating to Baghmara Civil Hospital were reviewed during the meeting. It was informed that specialist doctors had been posted to the hospital but none have joined so far, resulting in the continued absence of specialist services. The hospital is currently being run by 11 medical officers against the required strength of 22 doctors, including specialists. Shortages of nursing staff, biomedical personnel and other support staff were also highlighted as major concerns impacting healthcare delivery.

At the same time, it was noted that the civil hospital is undergoing upgradation. The blood storage unit has become functional, and the operation theatre is operational, with caesarean section and other surgical procedures already being conducted. A pilot project for the installation of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at the hospital has been initiated and is expected to be completed within the next three to four weeks. Once operational, the STP will ensure proper treatment of sewage and chemical waste and address recurring issues related to septic tank blockages caused by waterlogging. It was stated that the model may be replicated in other district hospitals if found effective.

Highlighting the range of concerns discussed, he said, "Several concerns were highlighted, including the non-joining of specialist doctors posted to Baghmara, manpower shortages, the need for infrastructure upgradation, requirements for a post-operation ward and ambulance services, water shortages at the hospital, renovation of staff quarters, border fencing and security issues, compensation for land acquisition, and the Baghmara Stadium."

Emphasizing immediate corrective measures, CM Sangma said, "Have directed the Deputy Commissioner and the Health Department to address the manpower gaps to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services. Officials have also been instructed to resolve the hospital's water shortage immediately and undertake renovation of staff quarters. The department has been asked to complete the post-operation ward at the earliest, and the matter of sanctioning an ambulance will be taken up."

Issues related to water supply, ambulance availability and post-operative care infrastructure were also discussed, with officers directed to ensure uninterrupted water supply using available resources and initiate repair and renovation works immediately.

On issues related to land compensation, the Chief Minister assured that the Ministry of Home Affairs would be appraised of the matter.

"Have assured that I will write to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding compensation for land that has not yet been released. With respect to the land for the Baghmara Stadium, officials have been directed to resolve the matter within this week," he added.

Also Read: Meghalaya gov seeks court nod for fresh review of education scam cases