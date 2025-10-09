Meghalaya CM Sangma launches aggressive plan for drug-free state

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a decisive push to make Meghalaya drug-free, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday unveiled an aggressive, multi-departmental strategy to combat the drug menace, directing police to launch surprise crackdowns on identified hotspots and announcing the establishment of detox and de-addiction centres in every district headquarters.

Chairing a high-level review meeting of the Drug Reduction, Elimination & Action Mission (DREAM), Sangma said the state government is adopting a “zero-tolerance” approach toward drug trafficking and substance abuse, ensuring that every link in the chain — from suppliers to small-time sellers is dismantled. The meeting was attended by senior officials, faith-based organizations, and representatives from the health, social welfare, and police departments.

“The police department has been directed to crack down on hotspots and locations where drugs are being sold illegally. Police will intensify regular surprise checks and CCTVs will be installed in these locations to monitor the situation,” Sangma stated.

He stressed that the police would act with renewed vigour and that the crackdown would begin with the most vulnerable areas. “Therefore, the decisions have been made and very regularly surprise checks will be made by the police and this will be in a very strict and aggressive manner and the police has been asked to leave no stone unturned to ensure that this activity starts. Maybe we cannot go to all locations in one go but we will start with the main areas where we feel that there has to be very strong action from the police,” he said.

Pointing out that enforcement so far has largely targeted the supply side, Sangma underlined the need to choke the retail network that directly impacts communities. “Apart from the fact that the police has been very successful in catching the supply side but the retail part where the sale takes place and where our youth and others are affected because of the sale by certain individuals, we even to go down to that level and we want to ensure now the police act very firmly and the CCTVs will be put up in these locations, manpower will be increased in these locations, surprise checks will be made by police, excise, as well as the community. They will work together to ensure that necessary action is taken in all these places,” he added.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment, the Chief Minister sent a stern warning to drug peddlers and reassured citizens of visible, coordinated actions. “I want to send a message to the people at large that the government is very serious on this and you will see very aggressive actions in the coming days and as I said whether it is from the police department, health department, social welfare department or the community, we will all be working together to ensure that we are able to control as well as we are able to act against this entire menace of drugs in our state,” Sangma said.

Highlighting the rehabilitative dimension of the state’s plan, Sangma announced that detox and de-addiction centres will be established in every district headquarters to ensure that treatment and recovery facilities are accessible to all. “We are hopeful that in the next three-four months we should be able to set up detoxing as well as deaddiction centres fully functional in all the district headquarters,” he said.

The Chief Minister said these centres may be set up in government hospitals, private institutions, or NGOs willing to partner with the state. Discussions are also underway to draft Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for managing the facilities and ensuring proper training for the manpower involved.

When asked about the current situation, Sangma admitted that most districts lack such infrastructure, which is why the government has decided to intervene directly. He said the government will regulate the costing and pricing of these centres to make rehabilitation affordable and inclusive.

Determined to make Meghalaya completely drug-free, the Chief Minister asserted that the mission would continue until every user is rehabilitated. “We have to always look at it from an alarming point of view. It will be incorrect for us to say that it is not because even if there is one drug user, that itself is alarming for me. I would like to see that there is no scope of any drug user in our state. All the necessary support required for rehabilitation and detoxing must be given by us, all possibility of police stopping the supply must be done. So, for us we will not stop till even the last user is rehabilitated and we are completely drug free in the state,” he concluded.

