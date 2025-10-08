Meghalaya’s Dakmanda Shines at National Conclave in Delhi

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya took centre stage in the national capital as the exquisite Dakmanda, the pride of the Garo Hills captured hearts at the National Conclave on “Weaving India Together: Natural Fibres, Innovation and Livelihoods from the North East and Beyond.” Amid the rhythmic hum of looms and the vibrant hues of hand-woven fabrics, women artisans from Meghalaya enthralled Delhi with their mastery of the loin loom (back-strap loom), crafting stunning garments from cotton, Eri silk, and even Banana and Pineapple leaf fibre. What unfolded was more than an exhibition, it was a celebration of identity, artistry, and empowerment, where tradition met innovation under one roof.

From Manipur’s resurgent handloom legacy to Assam’s famed silk, and from Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura to distant Gujarat and Odisha — every state brought forth a story of craftsmanship and continuity. Even Ladakh showcased its distinctive weaves, weaving unity through diversity across India’s vast textile heritage.

Inaugurated by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, the conclave echoed his call to place the North East at the heart of India’s growth narrative. His words reflected both commitment and conviction that the region’s weavers, once confined to the peripheries, are now emerging as torchbearers of India’s sustainable and inclusive development story.

“Meghalaya as well as the entire North East will get full attention now.” Speaking at the inauguration of the three-day National Conclave on “Weaving India Together: Natural Fibres, Innovation and Livelihoods from the North East and Beyond” in New Delhi, Rijiju underscored that such platforms not only showcase India’s indigenous craftsmanship but also open new avenues for market expansion and economic empowerment across the region. “Organizing such seminars will help women entrepreneurs as well as women weavers from the North Eastern region to get exposure, and it will help in getting good marketability for the products from the North East, especially the traditional products,” Rijiju stated, striking a chord with the gathering of artisans, academicians, and innovators.

Organized by the Central Agricultural University (Imphal) through its College of Community Science, Tura, in collaboration with the Government of Meghalaya, ICAR, the Ministry of Textiles, and the Deendayal Research Institute (DRI), the three-day conclave brought together over 275 participants, including more than 100 artisans and entrepreneurs. Each display from Eri and Muga to Banana and Ramie told a story of heritage, patience, and pride, intricately woven through generations.

Rijiju also inaugurated the exhibition, visited stalls, and witnessed live demonstrations that showcased the North East’s diverse natural fibre traditions. The event, presided over by Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice Chancellor of CAU (Imphal), DG (ICAR) Dr. Rajbir Singh, DDG (Agricultural Extension), and Atul Jain, Vice Chairman of DRI, New Delhi, also featured a National Ideathon highlighting ten innovative startup ideas in the natural fibre sector.

