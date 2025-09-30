Meghalaya: CM Sangma launches anti-terror squad, strengthens state security

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya took a decisive leap in reinforcing its security apparatus as Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the state’s first-ever Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) Office at the Police Headquarters on Monday. Around 50-member specialised unit, constituted under directives of the Union Home Ministry, has undergone intensive training and is fully equipped for counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.

Security officials disclosed that “intelligence inputs confirm rebel regrouping attempts in Meghalaya,” noting that while the scale is still under investigation, the situation remains under “close surveillance.” Positioned as the nerve centre of counter-terror operations, the ATS is expected to spearhead intelligence gathering, rapid response, and operational readiness.

The occasion also marked the launch of the SSP–COs Conference, graced by Deputy Chief Minister and Home (Police) in-charge Prestone Tynsong as Guest of Honour. Authorities stressed that the ATS formation alongside a sweeping induction drive represents a watershed in modernising Meghalaya Police, sharpening its ability to respond with speed and precision to emerging threats.

In a parallel push to strengthen investigative infrastructure, the Chief Minister flagged off ‘DFS Crime Scene Vehicles’ for all 12 districts, enhancing forensic capabilities. The ceremony further unveiled MEGPOL, an advanced research tool, and PIMS, the Personnel Information Management System for Meghalaya Police.

Adding to the moment of recognition, Sangma and Tynsong felicitated police personnel for their breakthrough in solving the Sohra honeymoon murder case, alongside officers lauded for swiftly cracking other high-profile cases.

