Greenfield corridor survey and Tura bypasses land compensation likely to be completed by year-end: Tynsong

SHILLONG: In what could mark a watershed moment in Meghalaya’s connectivity push, Deputy Chief Minister in charge of PWD, Prestone Tynsong, has asserted that the survey work for the ambitious Greenfield Shillong-Silchar high-speed corridor will reach completion by the end of this year, despite formidable challenges posed by difficult terrain and monsoon disruptions. The 166.80 km corridor—144.80 km within Meghalaya and 22 km in Assam—has been sanctioned at an unprecedented cost of ?22,864 crore, making it one of the highest sanctioned projects in the North Eastern region.

“I had a very long review meeting with my officials from the PWD Department, NHIDCL, and Revenue Department with all the respective DCs to get first-hand information about the progress of the Greenfield high-speed corridor of 166.80 kilometres starting from Mawlyngkhung (Umiam) up to Panchgram side, up to the border of Assam. I’m happy to inform all of you that the survey in Ri Bhoi district, Khasi Hills, and West Jaintia Hills is more or less completed. Now it is in the stage of notification, starting from the 3(a) section of this annex act acquisition. I am very sure that by the end of this year we will be able to complete even the East Jaintia Hills,” Tynsong said.

Admitting that the “very, very deep inside” topography of East Jaintia Hills has slowed down surveyors who often trek for hours, the Deputy CM said the NHIDCL and District Administrations will resume intensive ground work in October once the monsoon subsides. “I’m very sure they’ll be able to complete the survey. The detailed survey of this alignment will most likely be completed by the end of this year,” he said, underscoring the government’s commitment to push forward what he described as a “national project.”

The project’s Section 3(a) notification—issued on August 5, 2025 under the National Highways Act, 1956—warns against any new construction in the earmarked alignment, as such structures will not be eligible for compensation during land acquisition. The Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) has already been appointed to fast-track the process.

In addition, Tynsong reviewed progress on the Tura Bypass, informing that it has also reached an advanced stage. “The second review meeting is about the status of the Tura Bypass. Again, here also we are in the final stage of publication of the 3G, and 3G, as you are aware, means we are reaching the stage of identifying the landowners for disbursement of the land compensation. So, everything is on track and I’m very sure that within this year we will be able to disburse the land compensation in the Tura Bypass,” he maintained.

