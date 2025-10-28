Meghalaya CM Sangma reviews LMC-SWAN integration, calls for accelerated digital connectivity push

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday reviewed the progress of the Local Managed Connectivity (LMC) project and its integration with the State Wide Area Network (SWAN), terming it a crucial step toward building Meghalaya’s digital backbone.

The integration aims to strengthen connectivity across departments and administrative units, forming the foundation for a seamless master network.

“Reviewed the progress of the Local Managed Connectivity (LMC) project and its alignment with our State Wide Area Network (SWAN). This integration will form the backbone of our state’s master network, strengthening digital connectivity across departments and administrative units,” the Chief Minister said.

Sangma directed the IT Department to chart a detailed district- and block-wise connectivity plan to ensure convergence and prevent duplication. He further stressed the importance of timely implementation and accurate data mapping for effective digital governance. The Chief Minister also reviewed the ongoing developments of Phase II of the Shillong IT Park and the Tura Tech Park, underscoring the government’s commitment to expanding the state’s technology infrastructure.

