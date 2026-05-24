Meghalaya CM Sangma unveils digital education overhaul, launches CM LEAD fellowship and e-office systems

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday launched the MBOSE E-Office Management System and Accounting System while also unveiling the Chief Minister’s Leadership in Education and Development (CM LEAD) Fellowship at a programme held at Matchakolgre LP School Playground in Tura.

The initiatives formed part of the state government’s efforts to strengthen governance, improve transparency and enhance the delivery of educational services across Meghalaya. The programme, organised by the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers Association (AGHSSASTA-CB), also witnessed the flagging off of 27 vehicles to improve field-level monitoring and mobility of education officials, particularly in remote areas.

The CM LEAD Fellowship aimed to engage young professionals to work with the Education Department in strengthening governance, innovation and implementation across nearly 8,000 government and government-aided schools in Meghalaya. Fellows were expected to assist in improving educational outcomes and learning experiences through stronger coordination and policy execution at the district level.

The newly launched MBOSE E-Office Management System and Accounting System sought to improve administrative processes while enhancing financial management, transparency and accountability within the education sector.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma acknowledged the contribution of teachers and officials, stating that many of their efforts often went unnoticed despite the responsibilities they carried. He reiterated the government’s focus on reforms and referred to the importance attached to education by late P. A. Sangma.

He said educational reform remained a challenging process because of the multiple layers and categories involved within the system. Referring to concerns raised by SSA teachers, the Chief Minister stated that he had consistently raised the issue over the years and recognised that their concerns extended beyond salaries to include dignity and security.

Sangma also congratulated the Education Department and MBOSE over recent SSLC and supplementary examination results, attributing improvements to government interventions, including the CM IMPACT guidebooks.

Highlighting the need for meaningful learning, he stressed that understanding concepts remained more important than memorising answers. He called for collective efforts to improve educational quality and emphasised that learning outcomes should take priority over marks alone.

The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of regular school inspections and stated that vehicles had been provided to officials who earlier depended on personal transport to travel across the state. He urged education officials to conduct surprise visits and interact directly with students to identify issues related to infrastructure, teaching quality and academic support. He stressed that addressing challenges required a deeper understanding of problems at the grassroots level.

Sangma further stated that reforms and investments in infrastructure would only succeed if they translated into improvements at the level of individual students. He called upon teachers to place the welfare and progress of students at the centre of their responsibilities.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Education Department Vijay Kumar Mantri also highlighted ongoing reforms under the Chief Minister’s leadership, focusing on governance, transparency and technological integration.

AGHSSASTA-CB president Labingstone G. Momin thanked the government for its focus on teachers’ welfare and acknowledged efforts to address long-standing issues concerning SSA teachers in the state.

The programme also featured traditional performances and cultural presentations by teachers from Ampati before concluding with a vote of thanks and benediction prayer.

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