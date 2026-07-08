Meghalaya CM Seeks Delegated Coal Mining Approval Powers to Aid Tribal Landowners

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday sought greater powers from the Centre to approve coal mining activities in the state, stating that the existing system had prevented thousands of tribal coal-owning families from accessing legal mining opportunities.

During a meeting with Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy in New Delhi, Sangma requested delegation of powers under Section 26 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, to allow the state to grant previous approval and approve mining plans for coal.

The Chief Minister said Meghalaya's Sixth Schedule status meant land and minerals belonged to individuals, clans and communities, and argued that the state's scattered coal deposits required a mining framework suited to local conditions.

He highlighted that the 2014 National Green Tribunal ban on rat-hole mining had affected the livelihoods of many families and reduced state revenue from coal-related activities. Sangma also pointed out that the 100-hectare minimum concession area requirement had made legal mining difficult for small tribal coal owners.

The Union Minister suggested forming a committee to examine the matter, which Sangma welcomed. The Chief Minister expressed hope that the proposed measures would help families earn livelihoods from their mineral resources under proper regulation.

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