Meghalaya government awaits alternative coal mining plan for policy review

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government said it was awaiting an alternative mining plan from coal traders and stakeholders before taking up the matter with the Centre for a review of the existing mining framework.

Deputy Chief Minister Snaiwbhalang Dhar said the government had held discussions with coal traders from East Jaintia Hills and asked them to submit their proposals to the Directorate of Mineral Resources and the Department of Mining and Geology. He said Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma would convene a joint meeting with coal associations after receiving the plan.

Dhar said stakeholders had informed the government that the present scientific mining model was not feasible in parts of Meghalaya, particularly in Jaintia Hills, and raised concerns over the size of mining areas and the high cost of open-cast mining. He said the government would examine their suggestions and pursue the matter with the Government of India in accordance with existing laws.

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