CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday outlined a vision to make Shillong India's next Artificial Intelligence (AI) Valley by attracting global technology companies and skilled professionals from the Northeast.

Addressing the inaugural session of the state's first AI Job Fair at the State Convention Centre, organised by the Information Technology and Communications Department in collaboration with Shamrock AI, Sangma urged technology professionals from Meghalaya and the wider Northeast to return and work in the region.

He said the government would focus on building industry density, improving infrastructure, developing skilled manpower and forging partnerships to attract global firms. He also highlighted the need for reliable power, connectivity, hotels and logistics facilities.

The job fair identified 125 prospective positions at Shamrock AI's Shillong office, including 115 for freshers and 10 for experienced professionals. Around 500 students from institutions including IIM, NIT, NLU, MIT, USTM, MLCU and NEHU were expected to participate.

Sangma said the initiative marked an initial step towards creating more employment opportunities for local talent. Shamrock AI, which has offices in San Francisco, Hyderabad and Shillong, specialises in enterprise AI solutions. Shamrock AI CEO Dr Sarat Addanki, co-founder Mick Gallagher and Prolifics Global CFO Biju S Nair attended the event. Senior state officials, including Chief Secretary Dr Shakil P Ahammed, were also present.

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