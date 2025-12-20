Meghalaya CM Vows Zero Tolerance After IED Blast in East Jaintia Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In the wake of a late-night on Sunday IED blast that rocked the Dhar Company premises at Shymplong under Elaka Narpuh in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday delivered a strong message of zero tolerance, asserting that the state government and police have already gathered conclusive evidence and moved decisively against those behind the incident. The blast, which occurred shortly after midnight on December 15, involved an improvized explosive device placed beneath a water tanker at a workers’ campsite, damaging the vehicle but causing no injuries, triggering swift security action in the sensitive district.

Addressing the incident, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “the point here is that obviously this kind of thing will not be tolerated by the Government, I don’t want to go too much into the details but police have made very very strong links and I should say they have come to the conclusion, they have information enough to act on this incident and with full evidence. Action has been taken and Police has been very Swift and we have enough to act on the incident that has happened and the individuals behind that will definitely be picked.”

East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said the probe has already reached a crucial stage. “the investigation are ongoing and we have got two suspects and we are in the process of producing them in the court. We have asked for police custody, once we interrogate them then only will know the details,” he said.

Police confirmed that two suspected overground workers of the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council have been arrested in connection with the IED explosion.

