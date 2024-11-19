Meghalaya Collaborates With UN World Food Program To Enhance Food Security

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government has joined hands with the United Nations World Food Programme (UN-WFP), aiming to enhance the Public Distribution System (PDS) and explore strategies for improved food security across the state.

The decision followed a meeting that was held in Shillong on November 18.

Elisabeth Faure, the Country Director of UN-WFP, and Comingone Ymbon, the Minister in charge of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, attended the event.

The meeting focused on addressing current issues within the PDS, along with evaluating strategies to boost transparency and accountability in the supply chain in the context of Meghalaya.