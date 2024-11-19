Meghalaya: ED Raids 22 Premises, Seizes Rs 12.41 Crore From Lottery King Santiago Martin

SHILLONG: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted a series of raids at 22 locations across multiple states, including Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation into Santiago Martin, known as the “Lottery King.”
Raids conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), resulted in the seizure of Rs 12.41 crore in cash, along with digital devices and incriminating documents.
The Meghalaya Police filed an FIR in response to a complaint from the Director of the Meghalaya State Lottery, which prompted the ED's search operation.
The investigation is linked to allegations that Martin and his associates have dominated the lottery market, manipulated prize draws, sold fake tickets, and facilitated money laundering by buying winning tickets in bulk for cash, converting black money into white.
Four printing presses used in the production of lottery tickets were among the 22 locations targeted in the raid.
The ED’s investigation unveiled that a substantial part of the business of Martin’s company, M/s Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited, is based on low-value lottery tickets that are excluded from taxes.
The ED has frozen fixed deposits worth Rs 6.42 crore and uncovered extensive investments in properties across Coimbatore, Chennai, Mumbai, Dubai, and London in addition to the cash seizure.