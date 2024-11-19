Meghalaya: ED Raids 22 Premises, Seizes Rs 12.41 Crore From Lottery King Santiago Martin

SHILLONG: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted a series of raids at 22 locations across multiple states, including Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation into Santiago Martin, known as the “Lottery King.”

Raids conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), resulted in the seizure of Rs 12.41 crore in cash, along with digital devices and incriminating documents.

The Meghalaya Police filed an FIR in response to a complaint from the Director of the Meghalaya State Lottery, which prompted the ED's search operation.