Meghalaya: Colleges to Begin Classes From February 1

Shillong: The colleges and the higher educational institutions of Meghalaya to reopen classes from February 1, 2021, following strict guideline issued by the state government on Wednesday (January 27).



According to the notification, classes in the colleges will be held in blended mode (online/offline). This would include lesson transactions, online interaction, assignments, counselling, etc.

For all classes academic calendar will be as per the academic calendar to be prepared and circulated by North- Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

For attending offline classes parental consent is mandatory. And attendance must not be enforced and must depend entirely on parental consent, the statement says.

College authorities are empowered to make any decisions concerning the closure of offline classes in case any suspected Covid-19 cases in consultation with a health officials," said the notice, it added.

Physical distancing, wearing masks, frequent handwashing, and other Covid 19 protocols will have to be followed strictly.

Prior to resume the activities, all work areas intended for teaching shall be sanitized with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution.



The colleges should display state helpline numbers as well as local health authorities to contact in case of emergency. And should have appropriate backup stock face covers/masks, visors, hand sanitizers, and management shall ensure availability of these personal protection items to the teachers and students, the notification state.

Housekeeping employees shall be informed and trained about norms for waste management and disposal.

Posters on preventive measures about Covid-19 should be displayed prominently.

Sharing of items like a notebook, pens/pencil, eraser, water bottle, etc. amongst students should be restricted. While teaching material, laptops, computers, and printers shall be disinfected with 70% alcohol wipes.

No students should be involved in any of the cleaning activities for health safety reasons.

The notification further stated that if a student, teacher, or employee is showing Covid-I9 symptoms, they shall be advised to stay home and to follow necessary protocols in this regard.

"Until further orders, this notification shall come into force with the immediate effect," the notification says.





Also Read: Me-Dam-Me-Phi to be Celebrated all Over Assam on January 31

