Meghalaya: Committee on Empowerment of Women convened at West Garo Hills

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Committee on Empowerment of Women of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on July 2 convened a meeting at the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner's Office in Tura.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioners of West Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills, the Superintendent of Police of South West Garo Hills, and other officials.

The primary focus was on various issues, especially Crimes Against Women and Children.

The meeting was chaired by Committee Chairperson Santa Mary Shylla, in the presence of Committee Members Marthon J Sangma, MLA, Matthew B Kurbah, MLA, Brightstarwell Marbaniang, MLA, Gabriel Wahlang, MLA and Damanbiat Lamare, MLA.

During their visit, the Committee also met with the victim of a recent incident in which a woman was publicly flogged in Lower Teksragre Village, Damal Asim.

The victim is currently receiving care at the One Stop Centre in Tura, West Garo Hills.

Chairperson Santa Mary Shylla highlighted that the meeting covered several critical issues concerning the two districts, with a special emphasis on crimes against women and children.

Shylla stated that the Committee plans to address these issues with the Government, noting the need for resources such as shelter homes and psychiatric services.

Regarding her meeting with the victim from Lower Teksragre Village, the Chairperson mentioned that the woman's condition has improved.

Also Read: Powerful medium for women empowerment and world peace (sentinelassam.com)