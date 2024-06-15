Meghalaya: Complaint against abuse of power by Officer-In-Charge at Dawki Police Station

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC), Shillong has taken cognizance on the complaint alleging excess and abuse of power by the Officer In-Charge and other police personnel of the Dawki Police Station against Shri Solin Suting.

The Commission has directed the Director General of Police, Meghalaya, to submit a Detailed Report into the incident on or before 1st July, 2024, the press release stated.

