Meghalaya: Congress Awaits Speaker’s Decision on Petition Against MLAs Merging with NPP

SHILLONG: The opposition Congress announced on Thursday that it will await the ruling of Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma regarding its petition against three MLAs who recently merged with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP). Congress leader and opposition chief whip Ronnie V. Lyngdoh, speaking to the media, said, “The matter is with the Speaker. Now the Speaker is yet to make his decision. If the Speaker gives his decision, then we will accordingly take our next course of action.”

Lyngdoh emphasized that Congress would hold off on any plans until the Speaker’s ruling, saying, “It depends on the decision of the Speaker. Now we cannot take decisions in anticipation until and unless the Speaker gives his decision.”

He further informed that the party would soon issue a reminder to the Speaker, urging him to expedite a decision on the matter. “We will remind him and request him to give his decision. We will wait for his decision, as he may be consulting legal experts, and then we will decide on this matter accordingly,” Lyngdoh added.

