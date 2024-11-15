Meghalaya: Congress MP Saleng A. Sangma Accuses NPP of Buying MLAs, Links to Drug Crisis

Correspondent

SHILLONG: Congress MP Saleng A. Sangma from Tura has challenged the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya, accusing them of “buying” three Congress MLAs and linking this alleged action to a worsening drug trafficking crisis affecting over 300,000 youth in the state. Sangma stated that if the government is not addressing these issues, they should step down rather than focus on “buying MLAs.”

Speaking to media persons, Saleng said that the three MLAs of the Congress have been bought by the NPP, despite the fact that they don’t need them for any government formation. “Right now, the NPP can buy any MLAs or MPs out here in Meghalaya but outside (the state) they can’t,” he stated.

The MP said that indirectly or directly, the government is definitely aware of everything. “How are they able to buy these three MLAs? Are they involved or part of it (drug trafficking)?” he said. “Over 3 lakh youth are drug addicts and do you think this government is good? Whose drug is being supplied to these youth? Tell me. If the government is sincere enough then the 3 lakh youth would not have been affected by drugs,” Saleng stated.

When asked further, Sangma raised doubts about the government’s commitment to accountability, asking, “Who is supplying drugs to these 3 lakh youth? Where is the money going? Why hasn’t the government found the culprits? Who is overseeing the narcotics department? Who’s allowing drugs and smuggling into Meghalaya?”

