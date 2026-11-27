CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president Vincent H Pala has questioned the state government’s seriousness in tackling the drug menace, alleging that frequent transfers of Superintendents of Police handling narcotics-related cases reflected a lack of commitment.

Pala said SPs handling drug-related matters had been transferred every five to six months over several years, arguing that such frequent reshuffles undermined efforts to tackle the problem.

He also alleged that the public had lost trust in the government, stressing that tackling drugs and maintaining law and order required active public participation and cooperation with the administration.

Pala said the government alone could not win the fight against drugs without public support and urged the authorities to rebuild citizens’ confidence to ensure effective cooperation in addressing the menace.