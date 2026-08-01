Meghalaya to Set Up Narcotics Hub at Ratacherra to Tighten Grip on Drug Trafficking

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government announced plans to establish a dedicated Narcotics Administrative Building at Ratacherra to strengthen surveillance and curb drug trafficking as it intensified its crackdown on narcotics networks across the state.

The announcement was made by Adviser to the Social Welfare Department Paul Lyngdoh during the launch of the anti-drug awareness campaign, Pulse of the Hills: Every Beat Against Drugs, organised under the Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM). Bollywood actor John Abraham attended the programme, while fitness influencer Dapalei Linna Warjri conducted a Zumba session to encourage young people to adopt healthy lifestyles.

Lyngdoh said drug trafficking was a global challenge and Meghalaya remained vulnerable because of its proximity to the Golden Triangle. He said the government had adopted a multi-pronged approach by expanding awareness initiatives, intensifying police action and conducting raids in areas that had not been covered previously.

He also said the Social Welfare Department had begun preparing preventive detention cases against 10 more alleged drug traffickers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act. The process was expected to be completed within two months, while detention periods had already been extended in some earlier cases.

Lyngdoh said the state had strengthened its enforcement infrastructure with a functional K9 unit and dedicated dog squad. He added that the proposed Narcotics Administrative Building at Ratacherra, a key entry point for vehicles arriving from Assam and Manipur, would enhance monitoring of cross-border movement. The government was also pursuing the procurement of specialised vehicles capable of detecting illicit narcotics. The campaign formed part of the state's ongoing DREAM mission to spread awareness, encourage community participation and reinforce enforcement measures against drug abuse and trafficking.

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