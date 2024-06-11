Meghalaya: Congress MP Saleng Sangma resigns as MLA

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Newly elected Member of Parliament (MP), from Tura Saleng Sangma on Monday resigned as MLA of Gambegre constituency. Sangma defeated sitting MP and National People's Party (NPP) candidate Agatha Sangma by around 1.55 lakh votes.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress MP said that his priority as a MP is to take up the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

"We will try I am not saying that we will get it. Right somehow the democracy is safe since the BJP has not got the majority and there is chance and they can't bulldoze anymore," Sangma said.

When asked who will get the Congress ticket from Gambegre Assembly constituency, he said that the final decision will be taken with the leaders of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and people of the constituency.

When asked what would he attribute his victory to in Tura Lok Sabha seat, Sangma said that there was no agenda as such.

"It was the truth we have spoken. We spoke of the Manipur issue, that of the minorities and the negligence of the state government and the then MP," Sangma said.

When asked about the comment of Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma that a particular religion in Meghalaya was responsible for the defeat of it's ally the NPP, the Tura MP said that the former himself campaigned on communal lines.

"Why is he blaming the religion now, he should not have done so," he said. The Congress MP said that the mandate given by the electorates in the Lok Sabha elections the party would like to use it rebuild the party in Garo Hills region.

