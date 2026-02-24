Meghalaya: Congress names Sadiarani M Sangma as candidate for GHADC polls

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Congress has named its lone sitting MDC and the only woman member in the present house of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, Sadiarani M Sangma, as its candidate from the 10-Dengnakpara constituency for the upcoming council elections slated for April 10. The party on Monday released its first list of 24 candidates for the GHADC polls, signalling an early push to consolidate its base in the Garo Hills region. The list was approved by Vincent H. Pala, president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Sadiarani M Sangma, currently the lone Congress MDC and the only female representative in the council from the Garo Hills region, will seek re-election from Dengnakpara, a constituency seen as politically significant for the party's prospects.

The first list of candidates announced by the Congress includes: Siju - Kartick R. Marak; Wagesik - Budhar M. Marak; Silkigre - Arjun S. Marak; Rongrikkimgre - Karak R. Sangma; Gasuapara - Sengrik M. Marak; Barenggapara - Gredit T. Sangma; Amongpara - Luckshwell M. Sangma; Tura - Prewil Ch. Marak; Dengnakpara - Sadiarani M. Sangma; Boldamgre - Binvinchand D. Sangma; Zigzak - Premish S. Sangma; Betasing - Ajitav Koch; Rochonpara - Ripseng K. Marak; Asanang - Nonickha D. Momin; Balachanda - Tingku N. Marak; Batabari - Ruth Tamera A. Sangma; Raksamgre - Sengrak B. Sangma; Jengjal - Levastone T. Sangma; Rongrong - Dr. Tweel K. Marak; Bolsong - Brigady N. Marak; Damas - Timjim K. Momin; Kharkutta - George N. Sangma; Darugre - Walseng M. Sangma; and Rongrenggre - Denang T. Sangma.

Also Read: Meghalaya Reservation Policy & GHADC Poll Dates Set