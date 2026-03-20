Meghalaya Congress Takes MLA Defection Case to High Court, Cites Anti-Defection Law

MPCC General Secretary Manuel Badwar laid out the party's legal argument in detail, centering it on the two-thirds merger rule under the Tenth Schedule.

He said that on August 12, 2024, only two of the party's four sitting MLAs defected — amounting to just 50 per cent of the legislative party strength, well below the mandatory two-thirds threshold required for a valid merger.

"Two out of four does not meet this threshold, making them liable for immediate disqualification," Badwar said.

He further argued that a third MLA who joined later cannot be counted retroactively to make up the numbers. Crucially, Badwar noted that this third MLA had attended an MPCC meeting on August 16, 2024 — four days after the initial defections — and had signed the attendance register, indicating continued association with the Congress party at that point.

"The law does not permit staggered defections to be combined to meet the required numerical threshold. The violation stood complete at the moment the first two MLAs switched sides," he said.